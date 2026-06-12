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#Bitcoin Has NOT Bottomed!⚠️ But the Herd Believes It Has!💥
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
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Bitcoin Has NOT Bottomed! But the Herd Believes It Has!

Technical Analysis: Charts, High-Probability Setups & Price Targets.


In-depth technical analysis on Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and high-utility cryptocurrencies using Elliott Wave, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Fibonacci, liquidity analysis, and custom strategies. Discover institutional flows, key market structure levels, momentum shifts, and realistic price targets that smart money is watching right now.


Perfect for serious traders, long-term accumulators, and investors focused on utility-driven crypto, high-utility cryptocurrencies, ISO 20022 tokens, wealth preservation, and precious metals.


📌 WHAT YOU'LL LEARN:

• Current BTC, ETH & XRP price action + realistic price targets

• High-probability setups on XRP, XLM, HBAR, ALGO, XDC, ADA, IOTA & more

• Market structure breaks, liquidity grabs, and Elliott Wave counts

• Smart Money Concepts, Fibonacci confluences & risk management

• Long-term accumulation zones, portfolio strategy & wallet security

• Utility crypto, ISO 20022 assets, precious metals (Gold & Silver), and Oil trends.


🔒 JOIN MY PRIVATE COMMUNITY ON PATREON. Use code ❺ ❽ ❺.

• Gain Access to Exclusive Charts, Daily Updates & Community.

• Exclusive videos uploaded every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


📅 YOUTUBE UPLOAD SCHEDULE:

• New videos on Youtube every Monday and Friday.


♻ ASSETS FREQUENTLY COVERED:

• BTC, ETH, XRP, XLM, ALGO, HBAR, XDC, ADA, IOTA, SOL, QNT, ZBCN, TEL + Gold, Silver, Oil, USDT.D, BTC.D & Total Market Cap & More.


🔗 OFFICIAL LINKS:

• Linktree: https://linktree.com/MetaShackle

• Shortcut: MetaShackle.com


🎵 MUSIC CREDITS: from The Beastie Boys.

• Intro/Outro song clip: 'Sabotage'


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

• The logo, trade name, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ and may not be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2024, 2025, 2026.


⚠️ BEWARE OF FAKE ACCOUNTS:

• Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™.

• Official accounts never include extra letters, numbers, or characters..


⚠️ DISCLAIMER – NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE:

This video is for educational and entertainment purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency, commodities, and trading involve substantial risk of loss. Always do your own research (DYOR), use discretion, and consult a licensed financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.







#Bitcoin #BTC #BTCnews #XRP #XRPNews #XRPArmy #Bitcoin #BTC #Ethereum #ETH #Ripple #XLM #HBAR #ALGO #ADA #ISO20022 #UtilityCrypto #TechnicalAnalysis #ElliottWave #SmartMoneyConcepts #CryptoTrading #Altcoins #CryptoCharts

Keywords
trumpbitcoinblockchainmoneygoldbtccryptostocksmarket crashsilverfinancecommoditiesdigital currencythe beast systemcbdc
Chapters

🕒 TIMESTAMPS:

1:42- USDT DOMINANCE

4:03- BITCOIN

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