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C'est la Rentrée ! Silvano Trotta
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16 views • September 01, 2020
1er septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuYn7qhr4tQ
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Cette rentrée sera l'occasion de vous présenter de nombreuses initiatives ! On reste positifs, on va y arriver !
Sources :
https://www.leslignesbougent.org/petitions/liberte-notre-amour/
https://www.facebook.com/events/363041048030325
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_ySY2CcBEc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idJToY0pTmo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3x_hxDe6x8
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/cronache/quei-numeri-che-smontano-allarmisti-ecco-perch-finita-1886740.html
https://www.rfi.fr/fr/afrique/20200829-soudan-ethiopie-tchad-cas-poliomyelite-souche-vaccinale
https://news-24.fr/les-experts-disent-que-le-taux-de-positivite-des-coronavirus-aux-etats-unis-est-eleve-parce-que-les-tests-sont-trop-sensibles/
https://covidinfos.net/covid19/il-ny-a-pas-de-seconde-vague-les-nouveaux-cas-sont-benins-les-soignants-doivent-reagir-lappel-dun-collectif-soignant-au-corps-medical/1888/
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Cette rentrée sera l'occasion de vous présenter de nombreuses initiatives ! On reste positifs, on va y arriver !
Sources :
https://www.leslignesbougent.org/petitions/liberte-notre-amour/
https://www.facebook.com/events/363041048030325
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_ySY2CcBEc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idJToY0pTmo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3x_hxDe6x8
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/cronache/quei-numeri-che-smontano-allarmisti-ecco-perch-finita-1886740.html
https://www.rfi.fr/fr/afrique/20200829-soudan-ethiopie-tchad-cas-poliomyelite-souche-vaccinale
https://news-24.fr/les-experts-disent-que-le-taux-de-positivite-des-coronavirus-aux-etats-unis-est-eleve-parce-que-les-tests-sont-trop-sensibles/
https://covidinfos.net/covid19/il-ny-a-pas-de-seconde-vague-les-nouveaux-cas-sont-benins-les-soignants-doivent-reagir-lappel-dun-collectif-soignant-au-corps-medical/1888/
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