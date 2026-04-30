Perceptions of Freedom in China, an interview with Cyrus Janssen

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What does freedom really look like? In China, daily life often feels surprisingly ordinary—families, careers, travel, and ambition. While political systems differ, many residents focus less on government and more on opportunity and stability. It challenges a powerful question: is freedom defined by politics… or by everyday life?
#Freedom #ChinaLife #PerspectiveShift #GlobalVoices #CulturalUnderstanding #RealityCheck
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