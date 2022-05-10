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Dog Training 101: How to Train ANY DOG the Basics
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95 views • May 10, 2022
How to train your dog the basics! Get MORE dog training tips and examples
This is a MUST for anyone new to dog training, or anyone who has reached a plateau. Dog training should not be about domination, but communication. The latest installment of my "Dog Training 101" series is up, and it's a good one! Absolutely PACKED with entertaining dogs and great info. Y'all are going to like this one:) Believe it or not, I'll give you a quick lesson on how to teach your dog to leave something alone when you ask, look at you when you ask, sit, lie, down, tips on working with high energy dog, the importance of the training bubble, the value of clicker training, and of course how to achieve great communication with your dog!
Click Hear The Link : https://bit.ly/3MXlyJm
I find it so gratifying to know that thousands of people will see these videos and that together, we are encouraging people to use more effective and humane approaches to training. Quite honestly, I really do not think there's anything like this out there today when it comes to dog training. If you like the video, click "LIKE":) and tell me what you think!
Help me get this video out there! Do you have a preference when it comes to hyper dogs vs. chill dogs?
This is a MUST for anyone new to dog training, or anyone who has reached a plateau. Dog training should not be about domination, but communication. The latest installment of my "Dog Training 101" series is up, and it's a good one! Absolutely PACKED with entertaining dogs and great info. Y'all are going to like this one:) Believe it or not, I'll give you a quick lesson on how to teach your dog to leave something alone when you ask, look at you when you ask, sit, lie, down, tips on working with high energy dog, the importance of the training bubble, the value of clicker training, and of course how to achieve great communication with your dog!
Click Hear The Link : https://bit.ly/3MXlyJm
I find it so gratifying to know that thousands of people will see these videos and that together, we are encouraging people to use more effective and humane approaches to training. Quite honestly, I really do not think there's anything like this out there today when it comes to dog training. If you like the video, click "LIKE":) and tell me what you think!
Help me get this video out there! Do you have a preference when it comes to hyper dogs vs. chill dogs?
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