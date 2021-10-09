UPDATE FROM JOHN O'LOONEY, UK FUNERAL DIRECTOR ON VAX DEATHS

Jim FetzerThis is whistleblower English funeral director, John O’Looney, interviewed by Reiner Fuellmich. This is seriously heavy stuff about a globally-organized program to kill millions/billions of people, blaming the “killer virus” — and John O’Looney is an incredibly courageous man. “They were probably euthanized with Midazolam. … The numbers for how much Midazolam has been used have gone up by between 350 and 1,000 percent.”“My colleagues are terrified and very very very frightened of the repercussions. Because we fully understand that if someone is prepared to commit genocide and democide on this scale, what won’t they do to anyone who speaks out?”“It’s sad to have to conclude that it will probably take many more deaths until finally people will begin to understand that there’s not a deadly disease out there, but [the illness and deaths] are being created by the jabs.” - Reiner Fuellmich“There’s no other conclusion that we can draw from all of this. The most difficult step to take is … you have to understand that there’s not “mistakes that are being made,” this is being done intentionally. And, in order to understand that — most people will refuse to understand that — because in order to understand that it will force you to understand that your own government is working against you and trying to literally kill you.” - Reiner Fuellmich