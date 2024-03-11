Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for March 7, 2024

Very difficult moments are coming, of great trials, and you, in the midst of great calamities, maintain your faith

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart:

You must change, although without changing I love you. I beg you to transform your life into a constant walk towards the goal, which is to fulfill the Will of God (CF. MT. 7,21).

You have not heeded My Pleas, My Teachings through these Revelations…

You have not learned to transform yourselves and you still walk in infidelity towards My Son….

You must make yourselves ready to change in haste because you will be judged by love, by works (cf. Mt. 25:31-46) and you must present your hands with abundant works in favor of the conversion of your brothers, but first in favor of your own conversion.

Very difficult moments are coming, little children, moments of great trials, you know it, moments of labor pains and you:

You must in the midst of great calamities maintain your faith…

You must turn your eyes towards My Divine Son and may nothing keep you from keeping My Divine Son as the center of your lives… but you must bend your knees…

You must stretch your hands towards your brothers and be merciful to your brothers, because sin condemns the creature, it condemns My children.

As the Sorrowful Mother, My Heart is pierced by Seven Swords again and again constantly, but My children you will remember these words, you will remember them and you will regret that you have not been aware that I speak to you, for you are at a short distance from great sufferings on the human level.

You must soften your hearts (cf. Heb. 3:7-11; cf. Rom. 2:5-6). Leave fast the chains, the hardening of the human ego, leave it at a distance, far away from you!

I ask you to pray, My children, but pray also with deeds and actions.

Pray for the Middle East.

Pray for all nations who are becoming involved in the warlike conflict leading to World War III.

My beloved ones, look at the signs and signals of this moment that anticipate the great suffering of this generation, as there has never been before.

Sodom and Gomorrah suffered and were destroyed (Gen.19-24-25), but in My Mother’s Heart towards you, I desire that all be saved, My children, I desire that all be saved and that you come to keep the faith in your hearts, in your minds, in your thoughts, in your works and in your acts; because he who has love in his heart has a great treasure, which has no comparison with anything else in the world and which has no spiritual comparison because he who is love has everything, everything.

My little children, My Son is love, but at the same time He is a Just Judge. This generation has fallen to the lowest, to the greatest offenses against My Divine Son, how My Heart aches for this, for the baseness that is being committed at this very moment against My Divine Son and this Mother, and humanity, submerged in a framework of darkness, continues to sink deeper because it cannot see the light.

My children, walk uprightly fulfilling The Commandments, attend to receive My Divine Son in the Eucharistic Celebration, adore My Son in the Sacrament of the Altar.

My children:

I accompany you: every creature who comes before My Divine Son to adore Him.

I accompany you so that you may not find yourselves alone, so that I may bring words and feelings of love for My Divine Son to your heart.

May faith grow in you at every moment, My little children, so that you may continue to walk uprightly and prepare yourselves as you are doing and more; so that you may live in your flesh the pain of betrayal, the bitterness of the gall, the pain of the cross and then taste the honey of the Resurrection together with My Divine Son.

