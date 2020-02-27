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EXPOSED: The Islamic Iranian Regime caught paying people & driving them to the polls!!
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75 views • February 27, 2020
Feb 21 - Iran
Authorities extended voting hours to 11 pm local time. Reports indicate people were bused to polling stations & given cash handouts to vote.
Feb 21 - Qaemshahr, northern #Iran
Live state TV:
Woman: "... some of these so-called candidates were seen buying & selling votes."
Reporter: "No. Let's not discuss that issue. You, my dear, come closer..."
Feb 21 - Iran
People taking footage of a Majlis (parliament) elections candidate & shouting he is giving cash handouts to buy locals' votes.
Authorities extended voting hours to 11 pm local time. Reports indicate people were bused to polling stations & given cash handouts to vote.
Feb 21 - Qaemshahr, northern #Iran
Live state TV:
Woman: "... some of these so-called candidates were seen buying & selling votes."
Reporter: "No. Let's not discuss that issue. You, my dear, come closer..."
Feb 21 - Iran
People taking footage of a Majlis (parliament) elections candidate & shouting he is giving cash handouts to buy locals' votes.
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