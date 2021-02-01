More-than-Medicine Diabetes Care: Endocrinologist Arti Thangudu Talks Effective Treatments

If lifestyle has a major impact on your health, shouldn't doctors address it in meaningful ways? Arti Thangudu believes partnering with patients to treat lifestyle habits is important and she has the data to show it makes a difference. Listen and learn



What typical crossovers exist within endocrinology diseases like diabetes and thyroid diseases,

How Dr. Thangudu's lifestyle work with retired police officers and firefighters made a substantive difference, and

What endocrinology diabetes advancements are emerging and what the near future holds.



Arti Thangudu, MD, is a triple board-certified physician and a thyroid, endocrinology, and diabetes specialist. While most of her work is clinical, she tracks her own outcomes and assesses her own data. She shares with listeners several key factors at work in the human endocrine system that lead to disease and what pathways are involved. She explains the connection between endocrinology diabetes mellitus and thyroid disease and how those with autoimmune-caused type 1 diabetes are at greater risk for other autoimmune endocrinology issues like hypothyroidism, specifically Hashimoto's disease.



She tells Richard that most of her patients have exhausted all their resources and haven't been able to improve their numbers. She has a particular cohort of retired police officers and firefighters who've faced a career of stress and long hours and, as she's board-certified in lifestyle medicine as well, she works with these patients on diet, nutrition, sleep, and stress. These elements have proven health connections yet physicians often aren't able to spend the time and energy addressing them. The diabetes and metabolism impact factors seen from this close attention was remarkable. She shares how and why and what she thinks makes the biggest difference. "We can move the mountains of diabetes," she adds. Listen in to find out how.



For more about her work, see her clinic website: sacomplete.com.