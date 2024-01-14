Brett Oland | Resolve Needed for 2024

Brett Oland, CEO Bow Valley Credit Union of Alberta talks to me about Resolve and the upcoming year of 2024.

We talk about Alberta energy and how people that were not really aware of the economic pressures, are realizing that things are less rosy today. He helps us understand inflation, money printing and how these affect our daily lives. These pressures are devaluating our currency, taking away your ability to purchase your family's needs. Recent examples of the eroding purchasing power would be Turkey and Argentina.

WEB: https://www.bowvalleycu.com/en/personal





