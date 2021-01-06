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COVID 19 Doctors Speak Out 015 - Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi Are We Being Told the Truth About COVID-19
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176 views • January 06, 2021
Sucharit Bhakdi is a retired Thai-German microbiologist. In 2020 Bhakdi became a prominent exponent of ideas about the coronavirus pandemic that ran counter to the agreed science. He was a professor at the University of Mainz, where from 1991 to 2012 he was head of the Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene.
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