The Blatant Hypocrisy and Manipulation of US Politicians, bringing up the False Claims of Genocide against the Uyghurs while Funding and Supporting the Genocide in Gaza
The blatant hypocrisy and manipulation of US politicians, bringing up the false claims of genocide against the Uyghurs while funding and supporting the genocide in Gaza.

◾️A US congressman asks the Chinese CEO of Tik Tok in the US if he believes the Chinese government is committing genocide against the Uyghurs, but I have "slided" in John Kirby answering the same question about Gaza.

