The blatant hypocrisy and manipulation of US politicians, bringing up the false claims of genocide against the Uyghurs while funding and supporting the genocide in Gaza.
◾️A US congressman asks the Chinese CEO of Tik Tok in the US if he believes the Chinese government is committing genocide against the Uyghurs, but I have "slided" in John Kirby answering the same question about Gaza.
