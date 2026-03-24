Call It Safari Communism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s not about Cubans or anyone these activists claim to care about.
It’s an invite-only getaway to a decaying communism theme park on some NGO’s dime.
It’s all the same: Cuba, Gaza, ICE, BLM.
What unites this is not power to the oppressed; it is ego.
The left doesn’t want to live under socialism; they just want to visit.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (23 March 2026)