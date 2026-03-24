Call It Safari Communism

It’s not about Cubans or anyone these activists claim to care about.

It’s an invite-only getaway to a decaying communism theme park on some NGO’s dime.

It’s all the same: Cuba, Gaza, ICE, BLM.

What unites this is not power to the oppressed; it is ego.

The left doesn’t want to live under socialism; they just want to visit.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (23 March 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6391500489112