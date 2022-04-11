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Spirit of Prophecy Church - Sunday Service 04/10/2022
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30 views • April 11, 2022
Sunday Main Service Topic: Palm Sunday
Speaker: Pastor Pastor Stan Johnson
Sunday School Topic: Gideon
Speaker: Dwight Moore & Barb Connors
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to: http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Speaker: Pastor Pastor Stan Johnson
Sunday School Topic: Gideon
Speaker: Dwight Moore & Barb Connors
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to: http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
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