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GOVERNMENT COMPLICIT: CARTELS PAYING $3500 PER CHILD & GRUESOME MEDICAL EXPERIMENTS, JESSIE CZEBOTER
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11 views • June 13, 2021
Chaplain Jessie Czebotar rejoins the program to discuss the gruesome medical experiments and human trafficking ongoing in plain site. Governments turn a blind eye while cartels advertise to pay for minor child on public social media accounts and mass grave sites, still in use, are left to operate by criminals. We discuss more evidence of government malfeasance and complicity in the trafficking of children which are the worse crimes against humanity. You can see more of Jessie Czebotar's work at https://illuminatethedarkness.com/
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