A modern electro-pop track that opens with pulsing synth arpeggios mimicking scanning machinery, layered atop a crisp trap beat, Verse sections use minimalist, slightly glitchy textures, evolving into a rich, melodic chorus propelled by lush bass and airy pads, The bridge drops to filtered breakbeats with sliced vocal samples, building excitement before returning to the soaring, expansive chorus, with a looping, groovy funk bassline and crisp, crunchy four-on-the-floor drums, Vocoded robotic phrases cycle hypnotically above, Chirpy, retro synth stabs bring playful, futuristic color, while disco guitar licks punctuate transitions, all tightly layered for irresistible dance energy





I'm the Scatmann Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub (I'm the Scatmann) Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Everybody stutters one way or the other So check out my message to you As a matter of fact, a-don't let nothin' hold you back If the Scatmann can do it, so can you Everybody's sayin' that the Scatmann stutters But doesn't ever stutter when he sings But what you don't know, I'm gonna tell you right now That the stutter and the scat is the same thing Yo, I'm the Scatmann Where's the Scatmann? I'm the Scatmann Why should we be pleasin' any politician heathens Who would try to change the seasons if they could? The state of the condition insults my intuition And it only makes me crazy and a heart like wood Everybody stutters one way or the other So check out my message to you As a matter of fact, don't let nothin' hold you back If the Scatmann can do it, brother, so can you I'm the Scatmann Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Everybody stutters one way or the other So check out my message to you As a matter of fact, a-don't let nothin' hold you back If the Scatmann can do it, so can you I hear you all ask 'bout the meaning of scat Well, I'm the professor, and all I can tell you is While you're still sleepin', the saints are still weepin' 'cause Things you call dead haven't yet had the chance to be born I'm the Scatmann Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub (Yo da dub dub) yeah, I'm the Scatmann Where's the Scatmann? I'm the Scatmann, repeat after me It's a scoobie oobie doobie, scoobie doobie melody I'm the Scatmann, sing along with me It's a scoobie oobie doobie, scoobie doobie melody Yeah, I'm the Scatmann (I'm the Scatmann) Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda I'm the Scatmann (I'm the Scatmann) Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope Bop ba bodda bope Be bop ba bodda bope Bop ba bodda Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope (yeah, I'm the Scatmann) Bop ba bodda bope (sing along with me) Be bop ba bodda bope (it's a scoobie oobie doobie, scoobie doobie melody)