Trump Goes All-in, Files Massive $475M Lawsuit Against CNN For Defamation | EP 3148-6PM
Former President Donald Trump went all-in today as it was announced that he has filed a massive $475 million lawsuit against CNN for defamation.
The suit was filed in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and his lawyers said in the suit that CNN has attempted to taint Trump “with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler.’”
Trump asserts that the cable news network has escalated a campaign of libel and slander against him recently because it fears he’ll run for re-election in 2024.
Trump’s lawyers also wrote that “Beyond simply highlighting any negative information about the plaintiff and ignoring all positive information about him, CNN has sought to use its massive influence – purportedly as a ‘trusted’ news source – to defame the plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically.”
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22482
Special Guest: Dr. Judy Mikovits PHD http://plaguethebook.com/
🇺🇸Check Out Our New “TEAM JESUS” T-Shirts! 🇺🇸 Printed in Cincinnati, Ohio By Americans http://pistolpete.store/1210
LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv
PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/
_____________________________________
FOLLOW US:
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli
TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv
FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@petesantilli:1/live:a09
ROKFIN: https://rokfin.com/petersantilli
FOXHOLE: https://pilled.net/#/profile/134014
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow TELEGRAM CHAT: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
LINKS: http://petesantilli.mobi
_____________________________________
SUPPORT US:
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli
LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support
MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)
🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!
The Pete Santilli Show broadcasts live daily at 8am-10am EST and 6pm-9pm EST. Archives, highlights and news clips can be watched on demand on RUMBLE at https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
🚨RE-BROADCAST🚨Santilli Broadcasting Network Streaming The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 @ https://PeteLive.tv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.