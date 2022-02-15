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Clinton's Corruption
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290 views • February 15, 2022
Insurrection
* HRC hired hackers to (a) break into DJT’s home and office computers before as well as during his presidency, (b) plant evidence that he colluded with Russia, and then (c) give that fabricated material to the feds and the media.
* She was trying to frame President Trump as a traitor and throw him out of office.
* This is a level of corruption not seen in American history.
* Isn’t it time she faced the consequences?
* Are we witnessing the end of the Clinton dynasty — one of the Dems’ five [crime] families?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 14 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297530656001
* HRC hired hackers to (a) break into DJT’s home and office computers before as well as during his presidency, (b) plant evidence that he colluded with Russia, and then (c) give that fabricated material to the feds and the media.
* She was trying to frame President Trump as a traitor and throw him out of office.
* This is a level of corruption not seen in American history.
* Isn’t it time she faced the consequences?
* Are we witnessing the end of the Clinton dynasty — one of the Dems’ five [crime] families?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 14 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297530656001
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