Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We're in the overture now, shock & awe next...
125 views
channel image
Republic's L.A.S.T Night
Published Yesterday |

We've been at war with China officially since 2019, according to China, because of the planned communist takeover of the world, America has to go to complete the plan, we've been asleep on this for a while as a whole and who knows if the magical white hats are gonna save us all? I don't, and neither do you! Even if you watch Derek Johnson and laws and orders for war time military occupation, we're still at war! People are dying every day and it's not stopping!

Maybe we should plan on protecting ourselves, like the founders of the nation did, my take on where we are and what to do about it, maybe?

Or don't, your call...

Keywords
invasionccpoverture

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket