Exclusive Inside Look at Center Housing Maricopa Audit of 2.1 Million Ballots

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The long-awaited hand count and forensic audit of the election in Maricopa County starts Friday. Process will be live-streamed nationally @OANN observers will be non-partisan for full transparency. Glad to support @AZSenateGOP in their efforts. #ElectionIntegrity