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Dr. Peter Breggin, MD, short spot for beyondbelief.com (2013)
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200 views • January 03, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Mar 2, 2014. This video has 1,655 views and 37 likes.
Dr. Breggin in a short spot for beyondbelief.com
Dr. Breggin in a short spot for beyondbelief.com
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