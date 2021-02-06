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BREAKING ANALYSYS FOR THE FEBRUARY 2021 CLEAN UP OF TRAITORS TO THE USA - COMMENTS by: Robert David Steele, Charlie Ward, Sasha Stone & Simon Parkes
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930 views • February 06, 2021
This panel of intelligence-gathering researchers discuss and analyze current events which evolve around the February 2021 timetable for the Military and Civilian White Hats' long-time plans to rid America of Constitutional traitors and how they perceive these events could unfold.
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UTube Video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewzJO0oJPXU&;feature=youtu.be
UTube Channel for Simon Parkes, et al: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp6lPDSUs_BWnnmAX63es7Q
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UTube Video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewzJO0oJPXU&;feature=youtu.be
UTube Channel for Simon Parkes, et al: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp6lPDSUs_BWnnmAX63es7Q
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