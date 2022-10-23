Create New Account
Why I Stopped Listening to NPR - Never Again
Recharge Freedom
Published a month ago |

Growing up with national public radio being a big part of my childhood years, here is why I will never listen to publicly funded NPR ever again. From the hunter Biden laptop being a non-story, to the defense of looting.

#NPR #woke

democratspropagandawokebrainwashingus politicsnprwoke politicsnational public radiowhy i stopped listening to nprnpr downfallin defense of looting

