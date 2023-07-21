Definitions for People After the Fake Pandemic and Because of the Shot - Utilitarian Faction

Part 1

The people who pushed the shots and the people who took the shot who have no regret are called a shot "zealot", "fanatic", or "energumen".

The people who pushed the shot who knew better are called a "murderer", "sadist", or "schadenfreude".

The people who pushed the shot and did not know better are called a shot "henchman", "lackey", or "flunkey".

The people who took the shot and don't regret it are called a shot "sycophant", "toady", or "minion".





Part 2

The people who "claimed" to take the shot but can somehow confirm that they did not take the shot are called a shot "jellyfish", "flip-flopper", or "backtracker".

The people who "claimed" to take the shot - but NOW "claim" they did not take the shot - But, really did take the shot, or cannot prove that they did not take the shot, can be described as "untrustworthy", "deceitful", or "two-faced", AND, called a shot "jellyfish", "flip-flopper", or "backtracker".

The people who "claimed" to take the shot but did not take the shot OR "claimed" to take the shot but NOW "claim" they did not take the shot, are shot "frauds", "phonies", or "fakes". So these people can be called "untrustworthy", "deceitful", or "two-faced", AND, a "jellyfish", "flip-flopper", or "backtracker", AND, a "fraud", "phony", or "fake", such as an "untrustworthy shot jellyfish fraud".

It is impossible to confirm these people's actual shot status and so, in reality, these people are indistinguishable from, and can just be called a shot "sycophant", "toady", or "minion".





Part 3

All people who took the shot can be called a "vax" or a "vaxed", also an "abnormal", "impure", or an "inorganic".

The people who took the shot AND regret it are called a "vax" or a "vaxed", or also a shot "regret", "repentant", or "penitent".

The people who did not take the shot are called a "Normal", "Pure", or an "Organic". Also a reasoning, thinking, and perceptive human-being who is an independent, logical, and critical thinker, who is resolved, resolute, and strong-willed. And, called their name without definition, description, or explanation.





