New York City Councilman Slams Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Vaccine Mandate for Private Sector

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12/07/2021 New York City councilman Joe Borelli: Mayor Bill de Blasio enacts a vaccine mandate for private sector employees with three days left in his term. The coming new Mayor Eric Adams can reverse this, otherwise, the endless mandates and restrictions will cause the city to lose jobs. Moreover, he does not think the mandate is legal. Unfortunately, many private employers have to choose whether to stay in New York.