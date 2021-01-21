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Powerful True Message from a Young Mann [21.01.2021]
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400 views • January 22, 2021
Comments:
- I'm so impressed and pressed for words.... this is just amazing
- Only if adults were like this kid!
- Grateful that this young man will represent our future.
- Simple and true from a child. God love him!
- The fact that this teenager gets it... we've already won.
- Straight facts! Trump is a businessman so this really is his forte. It’s gonna get real juicy.
- This is wonderful...the next generation will not be sheep!
- This young man is a natural leader and obviously was raised by great parents
- I am in awe! This is one smart young person! So glad to know there are still people out there with a brain
- I love this kid wish I had his information to build with him facts
- What an informed guy. Proud of you
- Yes! That’s what I have been trying to say, yet not as eloquent
- God BLESS this young man!!! I predict he will be President one day!!! I hope he can intern with DJT.
- YAY! Come here and give me a hug cutie!
- Very well done young man! #Props #FactCheckYourself
- Good job young man! Learning the constitution of Republic is the most important history listing of all time right now!
- This young man said it all
- We need more like him in office!
- Wow, very intelligent and smart young man. He puts me to shame.
- Jordan Maxwell & David Icke have been trying to tell the world about this for decades. Thanks for the uplifting vid. Gives hope that some of the young can still think.
and many many more...
Source: The Good Lion Experience - 5.06K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DWp7S3PqGtA
www.GoodLion.tv
- I'm so impressed and pressed for words.... this is just amazing
- Only if adults were like this kid!
- Grateful that this young man will represent our future.
- Simple and true from a child. God love him!
- The fact that this teenager gets it... we've already won.
- Straight facts! Trump is a businessman so this really is his forte. It’s gonna get real juicy.
- This is wonderful...the next generation will not be sheep!
- This young man is a natural leader and obviously was raised by great parents
- I am in awe! This is one smart young person! So glad to know there are still people out there with a brain
- I love this kid wish I had his information to build with him facts
- What an informed guy. Proud of you
- Yes! That’s what I have been trying to say, yet not as eloquent
- God BLESS this young man!!! I predict he will be President one day!!! I hope he can intern with DJT.
- YAY! Come here and give me a hug cutie!
- Very well done young man! #Props #FactCheckYourself
- Good job young man! Learning the constitution of Republic is the most important history listing of all time right now!
- This young man said it all
- We need more like him in office!
- Wow, very intelligent and smart young man. He puts me to shame.
- Jordan Maxwell & David Icke have been trying to tell the world about this for decades. Thanks for the uplifting vid. Gives hope that some of the young can still think.
and many many more...
Source: The Good Lion Experience - 5.06K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DWp7S3PqGtA
www.GoodLion.tv
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