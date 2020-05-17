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Earthwise TC70016 16 Inch 13 5 Amp Corded Electric Tiller
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2 views • May 17, 2020
We Rototiller a new garden with an Electric tiller!
It is the first time we have used this tiller and we love it. We ended up having to use the generator as we do not have enough extension cords to get to our garden plot, this will be the next upgrade.
The tiller broke through the hard grass sod we have with no problem and has plenty of power. We were very surprised when we first turned it on and we caution you to really hang on to the handle as it really wants to pull away from you as you till. We tried walking forward as we tilled but found it was much easier to control walking backwards.
Amazon link to the tiller.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06Y2DMBF4/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o06_s00?ie=UTF8&th=1
Music credits:
On The Way by Vlad Gluschenko | https://soundcloud.com/vgl9
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US
It is the first time we have used this tiller and we love it. We ended up having to use the generator as we do not have enough extension cords to get to our garden plot, this will be the next upgrade.
The tiller broke through the hard grass sod we have with no problem and has plenty of power. We were very surprised when we first turned it on and we caution you to really hang on to the handle as it really wants to pull away from you as you till. We tried walking forward as we tilled but found it was much easier to control walking backwards.
Amazon link to the tiller.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06Y2DMBF4/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o06_s00?ie=UTF8&th=1
Music credits:
On The Way by Vlad Gluschenko | https://soundcloud.com/vgl9
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US
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