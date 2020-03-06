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George Roberts' Cancer Survivor Story | Liposarcoma
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107 views • March 06, 2020
George Roberts has a very unique perspective on cancer having been the caretaker for his first wife, currently the caretaker of his second wife, and now being diagnosed nearly a month ago with Liposarcoma. His first wife followed the standard cancer treatment protocol and he lost her when she was feeling her lowest. His second wife has stage 4 cancer and this time, George knew the natural route had to be tried. The doctors gave her 1 year to live and now she is on year 8!
Although George's own healing journey has just begun, he offers insight, knowledge, and confidence on a process he is no stranger to. All cancer patients should take a page out of George's book and look cancer in the face with confidence and hope because cancer is not a death sentence. His positivity and clarity towards cancer should be an inspiration to all.
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Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: http://bit.ly/share-your-survivor-story
Although George's own healing journey has just begun, he offers insight, knowledge, and confidence on a process he is no stranger to. All cancer patients should take a page out of George's book and look cancer in the face with confidence and hope because cancer is not a death sentence. His positivity and clarity towards cancer should be an inspiration to all.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: http://bit.ly/share-your-survivor-story
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