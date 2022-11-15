Steve Quayle - Satan's Time Is Now

Wow. Powerful Information. The so called elite are meeting to form a world government, without God, and re-writing the 10 Commandments. The Heavenly Father will not intervene at this point, because it is Satan's time now. He will, however, protect his own. Prepare now, pray and fast, time is short.

Revelation 13:5

And there was given to him a mouth speaking great things, and blasphemies: and power was given to him to do two and forty months. [42 months]







Klaus Schwab calls for global ‘restructuring’ at annual international summit

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/klaus-schwab-calls-for-global-restructuring-at-annual-international-summit/

Mastercard, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Others Launch 12-Week Digital Dollar Pilot Program with New York Fed https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/mastercard-wells-fargo-citigroup-others-launch-12-week-digital-dollar-pilot-program-new-york-fed/













