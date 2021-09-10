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September 8th Vax Mandate Protest Sacamento California
Pat Ewok
Pat Ewok
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102 views • September 10, 2021
September 8th 2021 in Sacramento, California there was a rally opposing bills to mandate vaccines in California. This is just a small compilation.
I'm proud to see so many people come out in support, even though the bills were canceled before the rally. Many people are waking up.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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