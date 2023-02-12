Gonzalo Lira: A Message to Germans - Nord Stream Bombing (mirrored)

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Brother Germans, please share this video with your compatriots. Seymour Hersh’s article, proving that Nord Stream was destroyed by the Americans:
https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream
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