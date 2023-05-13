https://gettr.com/post/p2gutzcbff0
5/10/2023【Happy Birthday To Miles Guo】Fellow Fighter Qingcheng: I should be grateful to Mr. Miles Guo’s mother for giving us brother Miles, a fearless warrior who’s leading us to take down the CCP!
5/10/2023 【遥祝七哥生日快乐】战友清橙：我应该感谢郭妈妈，是她给我们带来七哥这个领着我们灭共的战神！
