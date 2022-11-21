Create New Account
MARIA ZEEE: FINANCIAL COLLAPSE IMMINENT! WITH CLAY CLARK
Maria Zeee: Financial Collapse IMMINENT! BRICS, Incoming CBDC, Social Credit Score ft. Clay Clark. Clay Clark from timetofreeamerica.com   joins Maria Zeee to discuss the IMMINENT financial collapse, BRICS, incoming Central Bank Digital Currency and Social Credit Score. We are on the precipice of the complete global takeover and people need to prepare NOW!

