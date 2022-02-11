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The True Cause of Heart Disease at Midlife. Dr. Christiane Northrup
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175 views • February 11, 2022
Heart disease is twice as deadly for women as it is for men. And, it’s no surprise that, at midlife, a woman’s risk of heart disease increases. But it’s NOT due to menopause. In this video, I share the true cause for heart disease at midlife. And, I tell you how to fuel your heart with full emotional expression, and give you more tips for how to keep your heart healthy for life. For more information, please sign up for my enews at https://www.drnorthrup.com/newsletter/ .
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