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WORLD RENOWNED ECONOMIST EXPOSES WEF AND THE GREAT RESET!
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1213 views • January 09, 2022
Maria Zeee, January 7, 2022
Martin Armstrong is a world renowned Economist, having predicted previous financial collapses accurately over the years by analysing history and trends.
In this interview he exposes Klaus Schwab, the WEF's involvement in the greatest hoax known to mankind (COVID-19), the failure of the Great Reset, and what we should be doing with our money in light of this knowledge.
Martin will be back on with Zeee Media again in the future. In the meantime, you can follow his work via his website:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StrongEconomics
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Armstrongecon
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue raising awareness and improve production, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
Martin Armstrong is a world renowned Economist, having predicted previous financial collapses accurately over the years by analysing history and trends.
In this interview he exposes Klaus Schwab, the WEF's involvement in the greatest hoax known to mankind (COVID-19), the failure of the Great Reset, and what we should be doing with our money in light of this knowledge.
Martin will be back on with Zeee Media again in the future. In the meantime, you can follow his work via his website:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StrongEconomics
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Armstrongecon
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue raising awareness and improve production, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
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