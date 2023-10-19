The Lounge 'Holy Wars' - Dean Ryan - Aaron Kates & Jim Fetzer Ph.D.

Host Dean Ryan and RDM Political Analyst Jim Fetzer Ph.D. cover the headlines

from around the world and in your neck of the woods

__________________________________________

~Real Deal Memberships~

Join Today at RealDealMedia.TV/membership

Members get Exclusive Content & More

__________________________________________

Real Deal Online Store

Visit our Online Store @ RealDealMedia.TV/store

Promo Code: FALL23

__________________________________________

Help Keep Real Deal Media Alive! 'Operation Uncensored'

Go To www.GiveSendGo.com/Uncensored

__________________________________________

LIVE Broadcasting Weeknights 10pm EST

www.RealDealMedia.TV

Rumble.com/user/RealDealMedia

Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan

YouTube.com/deanryantv

Twitter.com/TheRealDeanRyan

__________________________________________

RDM Social Media Outlets

twitter.com/TheRealDeanRyan

Instagram.com/TheRealDealMedia

Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan

Facebook.com/RealDealMediaTonight

__________________________________________

Real Deal Media Shows are archived @

www.Rumble.com/user/realdealmedia

www.Brighteon . com/channels/realdealmedia

__________________________________________

Real Deal Media Official Podcast Ch.

www.RealDealMedia.TV/podcast

__________________________________________

For More Visit: www.RealDealMedia.TV

