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Important Covid Update! Leading Dr. Warns of Vaccine Dangers
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71 views • September 24, 2021
On today’s episode we are going to be sharing a groundbreaking video of an interview with Dr. Peter McCullough, a renowned internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist making waves for going against the grain of the CDC and WHO masking and vaccine guidance.
Dr. McCullough concisely presents jaw-dropping statistics on the ineffectiveness of the jab, and offers life-saving treatment information that everyone needs to hear.
We are also going to be sharing some of the biggest Covid news of the week, tracking the disturbing trend of government overreach as the powers-that-be prolong this political pandemic.
Here are links from doctors we trust regarding at-home preventative and early treatment guidance:
A Guide to Home-Based Covid Treatment
https://aapsonline.org/CovidPatientTreatmentGuide.pdf
America’s Frontline Doctors
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/treatments/how-do-i-get-covid-19-medication/
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Dr. McCullough concisely presents jaw-dropping statistics on the ineffectiveness of the jab, and offers life-saving treatment information that everyone needs to hear.
We are also going to be sharing some of the biggest Covid news of the week, tracking the disturbing trend of government overreach as the powers-that-be prolong this political pandemic.
Here are links from doctors we trust regarding at-home preventative and early treatment guidance:
A Guide to Home-Based Covid Treatment
https://aapsonline.org/CovidPatientTreatmentGuide.pdf
America’s Frontline Doctors
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/treatments/how-do-i-get-covid-19-medication/
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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