It's APPARENTLY "Within Policy" for Police to Violently Assault INNOCENT PEOPLE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Police are nothing more than highly Organized Crime
It's time for Police Officers to be HELD ACCOUNTABLE
At this point in time "Law Enforcement" personnel are the most #Violent #Criminals on American Soil, and it's time to reduce their population
original video:
WHEN OFFICERS CROSS THE LINE: REAL INCIDENTS YOU NEED TO SEE!