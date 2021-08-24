Paul Harvey- If I Were the devil

Paul Harvey hit the nail on the head when he made this radio broadcast in 1965. Everything that he says has either come to pass, or is developing in the here & now.



Again whenever the devil tells us how he is doing something we should probably pay very close attention, so we can avoid getting caught up in his game. Since this was made in 1965, most of what has already come to be is unchangeable, its already happened or here.

I guess what I'm trying to say is that:

He who doesn't remember the past, is condemned to repeat it. I don't know about all of you but I'm done with all of this deception and treachery, and being mocked by the ones who own this world (elites). They only got there because of us their slaves who not only invented most of the things we/they take for granted every single day, but also by our labor they have built a world made up of lies. Built in facades keep us blind to the reality that lays underneath the coverings.



I would like to archive this radio broadcast and keep it safe, because I have a feeling that they would delete it once they have discovered that we know a lot of their dirty little secrets. Besides future generations may find it a useful tool to not fall into that pit which surrounds us all.