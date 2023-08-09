Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They just gave President Trump subpoena power. Bernie Kerik with Sebastian Gorka
channel image
GalacticStorm
2083 Subscribers
Shop now
34 views
Published a day ago

They just gave President Trump subpoena power. Bernie Kerik with Sebastian Gorka


Sebastian talks to former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik about how the January 6th trial of President Trump could be effortlessly turned into a platform for re-litigating voter fraud in 2020.


Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/


Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289


Follow Sebastian Gorka on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SebGorka


Visit https://SebGorka.com for more!

Keywords
arrestindictmentpresident donald j trump

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket