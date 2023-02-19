Question for my Baptist Brothers

The Apostle Paul said in 2 Corinthians 13:5 Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; Please don't get offended by my question just study it out and see what the bible has to say on the subject. We will all answer to God one day and He will simply ask did you obey His word? If you think all you need to do is believe and not obey you have been greatly deceived. Jesus asks the question in Luke 6:46 And why call me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say? I would concern myself more with what Jesus has to say, than what some priest, pastor, prophet, or man has to say.



