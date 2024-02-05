The Vaccinated Harm Others Through ‘Shedding’ Pfizer Documents Prove It
Over the last three years, a number of different independent researchers have confirmed that the vaccinated become super-spreaders and that their presence in close quarters is enough to transmit the spike protein and/or other toxic substances at the nanometre-level because these things can enter the skin as a gas. The vaccinated can injure or cause very serious adverse effects to people in their surroundings. Breathing, a handshake, a hug… are enough. Pfizer’s documents confirm what researchers have been denouncing the whole time.
