🎵Hungry Zombie, Mommy

K-pop, bubblegum pop, 128 BPM, C major, four-on-the-floor kick, syncopated synth bass, staccato synth stabs, crisp backbeat claps, 16th-note hi-hats, vocal layer stacks, unison chant hooks, call-and-response drops, glitch sound effects, bright chorus lift, glossy digital mix, sidechain pumping, candy-coated energy

[Intro]

[bright synth stabs, four-on-the-floor kick]

[Female vocals] Ah! Ha! Mmm! Ah, who is this? [Male vocal ad-lib] (Hehe, om-nom-nom-nom-nom)

Huh? What is this? (Hehe, om-nom-nom-nom-nom)

Ah, who is this? (Hehe, om-nom-nom-nom-nom)

Huh? What is this?



[Verse 1]

[Female vocals, synth bass enters]

Come and join us

Don't be shy, let's eat the last morsel

Hey! [Giggle]



[Chorus]

[Driving electronic beat, claps on 2 and 4]

Zombie zombie hungry too

Yes, yes, yes!

Hungry zombie what's up too

Oh, so yummy!

As well as the rice and sweets

Yes, yes, yes!

Zombie wants a bite to eat

I'm fine, I'm fine!



[Bridge]

[Synth stabs continue]

[Female vocals] Huh? What is this?

[Male vocals] Oh, my stomach!

[Female vocals] Are you hungry?

[Male vocals] Yes!

[Female vocals] Surprise!

Come and join us

Don't be shy, let's eat the last morsel

Yay! Yay! Hey!



[Chorus]

Zombie zombie hungry too

Yes, yes, yes!

Hungry zombie what's up too

Oh, so yummy!

As well as the rice and sweets

Yes, yes, yes!

Zombie wants a bite to eat

I'm fine, I'm fine!



[Outro]

[Male vocal ad-libs] (Hehe, que-que-que-que-que)

[Female vocals] Zombie zombie hungry too

Yes, yes, yes!

Hungry zombie what's up too

Oh, so yummy!

As well as the rice and sweets

Yes, yes, yes!

Zombie wants a bite to eat

I'm fine, I'm fine!

