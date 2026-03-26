🎵Hungry Zombie, Mommy

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K-pop, bubblegum pop, 128 BPM, C major, four-on-the-floor kick, syncopated synth bass, staccato synth stabs, crisp backbeat claps, 16th-note hi-hats, vocal layer stacks, unison chant hooks, call-and-response drops, glitch sound effects, bright chorus lift, glossy digital mix, sidechain pumping, candy-coated energy
[Intro]
[bright synth stabs, four-on-the-floor kick]
[Female vocals] Ah! Ha! Mmm! Ah, who is this? [Male vocal ad-lib] (Hehe, om-nom-nom-nom-nom)
Huh? What is this? (Hehe, om-nom-nom-nom-nom)
Ah, who is this? (Hehe, om-nom-nom-nom-nom)
Huh? What is this?
[Verse 1]
[Female vocals, synth bass enters]
Come and join us
Don't be shy, let's eat the last morsel
Hey! [Giggle]
[Chorus]
[Driving electronic beat, claps on 2 and 4]
Zombie zombie hungry too
Yes, yes, yes!
Hungry zombie what's up too
Oh, so yummy!
As well as the rice and sweets
Yes, yes, yes!
Zombie wants a bite to eat
I'm fine, I'm fine!
[Bridge]
[Synth stabs continue]
[Female vocals] Huh? What is this?
[Male vocals] Oh, my stomach!
[Female vocals] Are you hungry?
[Male vocals] Yes!
[Female vocals] Surprise!
Come and join us
Don't be shy, let's eat the last morsel
Yay! Yay! Hey!
[Chorus]
Zombie zombie hungry too
Yes, yes, yes!
Hungry zombie what's up too
Oh, so yummy!
As well as the rice and sweets
Yes, yes, yes!
Zombie wants a bite to eat
I'm fine, I'm fine!
[Outro]
[Male vocal ad-libs] (Hehe, que-que-que-que-que)
[Female vocals] Zombie zombie hungry too
Yes, yes, yes!
Hungry zombie what's up too
Oh, so yummy!
As well as the rice and sweets
Yes, yes, yes!
Zombie wants a bite to eat
I'm fine, I'm fine!