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12/3/2021 Miles Guo: During the Beidaihe meeting, Hu Jintao encouraged Xi Jinping to take action against Fu Zhenghua, and Wang Qishan wanted to get out of Xi's control by resigning as Vice President of the Communist China. However, Xi ignored Wang and asked him to hand over all the cases being handled by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, so Wang almost collapsed