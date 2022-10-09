Love & Other Biblical Drugs #20 : The Names Of God & Biblical Marriage To Him...

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The confusion surrounding the names of god and His Messiah serves the purposes of God but causes people to invoke demons instead of God. We are the "Bride Of The Lamb" and it is imperative to know His Name and the Name of His Messiah. Here you will see the prophecies concerning His Name and how the "Whole world is deceived"...