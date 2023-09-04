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Did No One Bother to Look up This Word?!
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116 views • September 04, 2023

Truthstream Media
 Sep 4, 2023
I mean... they do say laughter is the best medicine. Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia As context is very important for all videos; this message is to confirm that the purpose of this video is reporting on or documenting the content. Note that we make an effort to research for context and cite our sources when necessary. Truthstream Can Be Found Here: Our First Film: TheMindsofMen.net Our First Series: Vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame Site: http://TruthstreamMedia.com Twitter: @TruthstreamNews Backup Vimeo: Vimeo.com/truthstreammedia DONATE: http://bit.ly/2aTBeeF Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/bbxcWX ~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*­~*~*~*~*~ Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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