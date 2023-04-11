Create New Account
Dr. Thomas Williams Says The FBI Has Made It Open Season On Christians
The New American
Published Yesterday

Christians in America need to prepare to stand strong. The persecution of Christians has only just begun. What should you do as a Christian? 


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.   


Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - “Martyrdom In Our Lifetime” | Dr. Thomas Williams Warns Against The Growing Anti-Christian Movements

https://rumble.com/v2h01yy-martyrdom-in-our-lifetime-dr.-thomas-williams-warns-against-the-growing-ant.html


2. FoxNews.com - Tucker Carlson Tonight - Riley Gaines vows not to be silenced after assault by protesters

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6324162046112

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

