Miles Guo: We must show to the world that we are the Chinese people taking down the CCP and the CCP is the root cause of all the wars and problems around the world

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3/13/2022 Miles Guo: We must show to the world at the rescue site: 1) We are the Chinese people taking down the CCP; 2) the CCP is the root cause of all the wars and problems around the world; 3) taking down the CCP is the fundamental solution to all the wars and sufferings of humanity; and 4) we stand with the Ukrainian people