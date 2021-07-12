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Solutions for PRIVACY in gardens or construction sites using OBAMALLA® mesh
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181 views • July 12, 2021
OBAMALLA® mesh is economical and quickly installed on gates, grilles or cyclonic meshes providing privacy by obscuring the view to the opposite side. This privacy mesh also acts as a windbreaker and prevents trash or street animals from passing through.
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