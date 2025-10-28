The surprising psychology of extreme endurance racers 🎙️ With Jeffrey Weiss

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Think of your grandest goals - in your career, in business, in your creative or artistic expression, and with your family - it's my contention that whatever you endeavor to do in life, you're not honoring those goals sufficiently if you are not regularly challenging your body. For our minds rot when our bodies go unchallenged.
I interview a man who has taken THAT to the extreme and arrived at a surprising mindset takeaway - which we'll share at the end of this podcast. Jeffrey Weiss, an Ironman, triathlete, and ultramarathoner - pushing through grueling 20-hour night races - at 63 years old. And in all his free time, he's an attorney and author. He sent me his new book, Racing against Time: On Ironman, Ultramarathons, and the Quest for Transformation in Midlife.
2:42 Thoughts on "Racing Against Time"
4:21 On winning vs finishing
8:37 13 years of endurance racing
14:01 Endurance and flowstate
16:23 Endurance racing biohacks
26:12 Biohacking cold shock
29:44 Mantras for motivation
32:03 The endurance racing diet
40:29 Time management
42:55 Comrades UltraMarathon in South Africa
50:36 On good coaching
54:24 On multi-year goals
56:54 On inevitable injuries
1:00:11 The motivation to race
1:15:00 The mindset take-away from "Racing Against Time"
