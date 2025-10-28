The surprising psychology of extreme endurance racers 🎙️ With Jeffrey Weiss

Think of your grandest goals - in your career, in business, in your creative or artistic expression, and with your family - it's my contention that whatever you endeavor to do in life, you're not honoring those goals sufficiently if you are not regularly challenging your body. For our minds rot when our bodies go unchallenged.

I interview a man who has taken THAT to the extreme and arrived at a surprising mindset takeaway - which we'll share at the end of this podcast. Jeffrey Weiss, an Ironman, triathlete, and ultramarathoner - pushing through grueling 20-hour night races - at 63 years old. And in all his free time, he's an attorney and author. He sent me his new book, Racing against Time: On Ironman, Ultramarathons, and the Quest for Transformation in Midlife.





2:42 Thoughts on "Racing Against Time"

4:21 On winning vs finishing

8:37 13 years of endurance racing

14:01 Endurance and flowstate

16:23 Endurance racing biohacks

26:12 Biohacking cold shock

29:44 Mantras for motivation

32:03 The endurance racing diet

40:29 Time management

42:55 Comrades UltraMarathon in South Africa

50:36 On good coaching

54:24 On multi-year goals

56:54 On inevitable injuries

1:00:11 The motivation to race

1:15:00 The mindset take-away from "Racing Against Time"





Read Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1723-jeffrey-weiss

Order Book

https://www.jeffreyweissauthor.com/books





