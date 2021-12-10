Urgent Update from funeral director John O'Looney

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"Their immune systems are decimated. This is what we are seeing now in these jab recipients. They are extremely ill." "These people are going to willingly walk over the cliff, begging for more." "Please please don't take any more of these jabs. It's killing you." "Omnicron is vaccine injury. It is nothing more than that!" https://t.me/RobertHorton http://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton